AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 57,513 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.16% of Trane Technologies worth $71,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,109. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.