AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387,369 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,378 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.11% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $90,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.34. 1,303,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.