AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,154,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,552,000. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.4% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.12% of Morgan Stanley as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,653,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.
Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.
In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.