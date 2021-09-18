AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,866 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $116,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Accenture stock traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

