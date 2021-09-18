AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285,675 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $101,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $288,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.30.

Deere & Company stock traded down $6.24 on Friday, hitting $349.09. 7,678,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,215. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $210.18 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

