AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38,566 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $139,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

