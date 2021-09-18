AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.12% of Cigna worth $96,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.29. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

