AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $107.08 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,009 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.12% of Prologis worth $107,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,746,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

