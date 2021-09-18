AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $115.49 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $115,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.75. 6,355,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,631. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

