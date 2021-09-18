AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $137.69 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 397,613 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $137,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 46.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 81,410 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 223,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,951 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 296,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,800,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,356,188. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

