AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,441 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $78,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $190.03. 4,505,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,323. The company has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

