AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Invests $240.53 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,047,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,526,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.7% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.11% of Eli Lilly and as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $230.10. 4,480,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,021. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

