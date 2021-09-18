AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 41,252 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.12% of Chubb worth $87,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chubb by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after buying an additional 482,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,859,000 after acquiring an additional 351,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. raised their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $180.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,419,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,027. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.94 and its 200 day moving average is $169.42. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.