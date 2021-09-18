AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 881,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,274,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,422,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,750. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

