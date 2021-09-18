AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Raises Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.12% of Canadian National Railway worth $87,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Cowen reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of CNI traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.31. 3,965,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.99. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

