AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 18,164 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,161 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.2% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $180,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after buying an additional 208,730 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $654.48. 3,552,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.62.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

