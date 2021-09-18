AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 37,564 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 37,564 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $74,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.41. 9,258,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

