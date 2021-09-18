AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 7,246 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.09% of American Express worth $113,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,395,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average is $158.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

