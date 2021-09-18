AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 78,541 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,244 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 78,541 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $140,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,947,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average is $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

