AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 857 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 656,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $144,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 119,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Union Pacific by 14.0% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 225,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,649,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.47. 7,702,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,622. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

