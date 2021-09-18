AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 87,771 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 87,771 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.12% of The TJX Companies worth $99,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.41. 9,208,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,722. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

