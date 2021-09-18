AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 883 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.05% of BlackRock worth $72,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $13.81 on Friday, hitting $876.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,596. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $904.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $848.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

