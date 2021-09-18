AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Shopify worth $115,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $10.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,486.29. The stock had a trading volume of 546,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,514.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,326.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $866.85 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

