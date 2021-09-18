AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AMVMF opened at $36.18 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

