Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.69% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $17,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $59,149.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,651.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $243,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and have sold 150,136 shares valued at $1,574,867. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

