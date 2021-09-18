Aminex (LON:AEX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 8,617,753 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £25.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.61.

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

