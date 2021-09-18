Amon (AMN) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $8,947.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00130927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00047032 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

