Amon Price Tops $0.0030 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $8,851.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00134434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.68 or 0.00754469 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.