Amon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,947.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $8,947.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00130927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00047032 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

