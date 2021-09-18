Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.36

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $4.83. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 35,875 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

In related news, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $29,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,748.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

