Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Amphenol stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

