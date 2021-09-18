Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.30

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $12.70. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 140,505 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $98,650. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,398,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

