Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will announce sales of $581.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $584.20 million and the lowest is $579.10 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $686.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million.

BZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

BZH stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.