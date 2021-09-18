Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will announce sales of $581.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $584.20 million and the lowest is $579.10 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $686.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
BZH stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.08.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
