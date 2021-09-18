Analysts Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

CRVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 449,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 109,099 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,037,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRVS traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 249,058,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,424. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $225.67 million, a PE ratio of -177.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

