Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report $2.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66 million. Curis reported sales of $2.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRIS. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

