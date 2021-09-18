Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $850.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

