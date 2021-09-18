Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NYSE:EHC opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

