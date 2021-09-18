Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $699.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to announce $699.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $709.00 million and the lowest is $689.30 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $563.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Capital International Investors raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $81,836,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

