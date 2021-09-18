Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.56. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

RCII opened at $61.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

