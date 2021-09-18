Analysts Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). STRATA Skin Sciences posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SSKN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 77,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

