Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $43.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $108.21 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XERS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.60 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $172.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

