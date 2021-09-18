Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report sales of $23.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Zogenix posted sales of $2.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 714.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $85.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $216.16 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $264.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zogenix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Zogenix by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

