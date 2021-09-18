Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post sales of $282.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $223.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.54. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $82.48 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $789.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

