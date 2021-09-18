Analysts Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.92 Million

Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post $25.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $30.10 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $98.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $138.98 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

