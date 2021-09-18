Analysts Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.92 Million

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post $25.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $30.10 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $98.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $138.98 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.