Analysts Expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXS. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NYSE:BXS opened at $28.48 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,052,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,051,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,956,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

