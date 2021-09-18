Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.55. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $13.17. 53,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $249.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

