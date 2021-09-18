Analysts Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Celldex Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLDX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of CLDX stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.39. 1,933,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,498. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

