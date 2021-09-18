Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

