Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 310,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,546. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

