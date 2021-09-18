Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $743.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $743.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $752.20 million and the lowest is $733.11 million. Donaldson posted sales of $636.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after buying an additional 1,008,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $15,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

